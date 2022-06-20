Manchester United Transfer Window Inactivity Mocked on Social Media

Manchester United is aware that there is a summer transfer window currently open, correct? Other than Chelsea, the rest of the big six are making moves, and that’s moves, plural while United have signed nada.
What’s even worse is that they have substantially been linked with so few targets! Other than the prolonged haggling with FC Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong, and the missing out on Jurrien Timber, what other noise have we even heard? You know how it works with United and transfers, there is always a lot of smoke before we get to the fire, and well, there isn’t even a spark to start a flame right now!
Man United so far this transfer window:
• Elanga gym pics.
• Alejandro Garnacho new tattoos.
• Fred got a new trim.
— mohamed ? (@Mohamed_therad) June 15, 2022
Much has been made of just how big a rebuilding project this will be for Erik ten Hag, so when does it finally begin? You’d think, given how far they have to go, United would hit the ground running this summer.
ETH wants players not in Nations League competition to report in just a week’s time.
Got my hands on the Manchester United board’s scheduled transfer window activity for this week @stueyissickofit @NinoFlores15 @gonzalodelriov @shardman1981 pic.twitter.com/kNbGLbjul8
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) June 20, 2022
The preseason tour starts in a little under three weeks. What kind of preseason are any new players supposed to get?
I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! ?? it happens soon!
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022
As you might expect, this lack of transfer activity has made United ripe for criticism online. And social media is indeed having at it. Let’s take a look at some of the funnier stuff.
Manchester United in the transfer window pic.twitter.com/vIcwKUMntV
— Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 18, 2022
To be fair, last summer’s window started off very very slow, for everybody, and it was actually United who made the first real big money, splash signing out of anybody, with Jadon Sancho. And that wasn’t official until the end of June.
And if you remember, when all was said and done, last summer’s window was one for the ages.
Man united this transfer window pic.twitter.com/mE1Zl2mhy3
— Kavo? (@kavoLFC) June 19, 2022
Ah! Remember this remark? One that Rangnick was kind of forced into retracting a little bit?
He was a terrible interim manager, but at least he would often tell it like it is.
Hello @ManUtd ??. What’s happening with the 10 transfers Ralf Rangnick told you we need to make this summer? #MUFC
— Nick Newell (@_NickNewell_) June 16, 2022
This is some good, quality content:
A field look of Manchester United’s Transfers at the end of the transfer window.
Interested Fc. pic.twitter.com/7XT81tmklN
— Bojack Horseman (@UchihaBojack) June 13, 2022
Hopefully, things turn around soon.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
