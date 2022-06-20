Manchester United Transfer Window Inactivity Mocked on Social Media

Manchester United is aware that there is a summer transfer window currently open, correct? Other than Chelsea, the rest of the big six are making moves, and that’s moves, plural while United have signed nada.

What’s even worse is that they have substantially been linked with so few targets! Other than the prolonged haggling with FC Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong, and the missing out on Jurrien Timber, what other noise have we even heard? You know how it works with United and transfers, there is always a lot of smoke before we get to the fire, and well, there isn’t even a spark to start a flame right now!

Much has been made of just how big a rebuilding project this will be for Erik ten Hag, so when does it finally begin? You’d think, given how far they have to go, United would hit the ground running this summer.

ETH wants players not in Nations League competition to report in just a week’s time.

The preseason tour starts in a little under three weeks. What kind of preseason are any new players supposed to get?

As you might expect, this lack of transfer activity has made United ripe for criticism online. And social media is indeed having at it. Let’s take a look at some of the funnier stuff.

To be fair, last summer’s window started off very very slow, for everybody, and it was actually United who made the first real big money, splash signing out of anybody, with Jadon Sancho. And that wasn’t official until the end of June.

And if you remember, when all was said and done, last summer’s window was one for the ages.

Ah! Remember this remark? One that Rangnick was kind of forced into retracting a little bit?

He was a terrible interim manager, but at least he would often tell it like it is.

This is some good, quality content:


Hopefully, things turn around soon.

