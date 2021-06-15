Manchester United Transfer Talk: Tom Heaton, Edinson Cavani

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. Today however, has not brought any new developments on that front. The latest Sancho transfer update is available at this link.
What we do know is that the very first United signing of the summer will be backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is set to complete his club medical this week. So it is “Here We Go” time, even though it’s not the “Here We Go” that we’re really looking for.
Tom Heaton will undergo his medical with Manchester United this week then he’ll sign the contract until June 2023 + one more season option. Done, completed and here we go confirmed. ? #MUFC
Official announcement expected in July.
Re: Sancho, negotiations still ongoing. https://t.co/kdhxMYVT0G
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021
As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano points out, (which you can see in the tweet above) Tom Heaton will sign a deal that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2023, with the club option to extend another year. The 35-year-old Englishman will move over on a free once his Aston Villa contract reaches completion at the end of this month.
The United goalkeeping situation is up in the air for next season, but Heaton is not expected to contend for the No. 1 position. That job seems to be held by Dean Henderson at the moment, and if that remains the case, then David de Gea would likely be moving on this summer.
The Spaniard is aware that his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.
Elsewhere, Edinson Cavani, who moved over from Paris Saint-Germain on a free last summer, has re-upped for another season with United already, but he may look to eventually finish his club career in his native continent of South America.
“At some point I will come to South America and compete here but right now, no,” he said at a Copa America prematch press conference.
He also admitted that he could retire from international play after the 2022 World Cup.
“The life of every human being is based on objectives, on desires that one has to achieve and reach certain places, goals, aims,” El Matador continued.
“I think that in football my goal at the national team level is to be able to achieve that other dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar and from then on, able to step aside and dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things. It’s been many years that one is away and I think we are in that last dance too.”
