Why did Tom Brady un-retire yesterday? Why did he pick NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday, one of the biggest days on the sports calendar, to do so? And why did he also make his announcement around the same time that the March Madness bracket reveal, an annual event which transfixes sports fans all across the world, was going on? Maybe it was because of what he did the previous day?
It was a G.O.A.T. Summit at Old Trafford, as Tom Brady took in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson. Maybe Tom Terrific saw Ronaldo, despite his age, dominate on the pitch Saturday, and then he thought to himself “hey, I can keep doing that for a little while longer.”
Thanks to @ManUtd and the Glazer family for hosting me and my boys yesterday. So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them. pic.twitter.com/GDofXNZpfW
Both the team of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Manchester United, are owned by the same entity, the Glazer family. So it all makes sense that the G.O.A.T.s were all hanging out together this past weekend.
