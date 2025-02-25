Man United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

It’s too bad for Manchester United and their fans that this season still has three whole months left to go. At least looking at from the perspective of the league. Can’t imagine many people are all that excited about Manchester United hosting Ipswich Town in midweek play.

At least United still have two cup competitions going on, in which they really do have a decent chance of progressing further on.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, February 26, 7:30pm, Old Trafford

Google Result Probability: United win 63%, Draw 21%, Ipswich Town win 16%

Form Guide: Ipswich Town LLLDL, Manchester United LWLLD

On the league front though…well, let’s get to previewing this very lower table side vs. relegation zone dweller match.

No real recent changes here, to an injury list that is insanely long. Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo won’t be back this season.

Luke Shaw, who knows, but knowing him and his injury history, I would not be surprised if he’s donezo too.

Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir nobody knows.

However, in better news, Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo could both be back before the March international break.

In looking at the first team projection, don’t expect to see Rasmus Hojlund, as the team is reportedly losing patience with the Scandinavian striker.

He’s had a very poor season, and in general, seems to have been a very expensive flop.

Starting XI Prediction (3-4-3) vs Ipswich Town

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu; Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi, Bruno Fernandes

