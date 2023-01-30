Man United Transfer Talk: Youri Tielemans, Harry Maguire

As we head into the final throes of the January transfer window, Manchester United need to make a move for a midfielder. Now with Christian Eriksen reportedly out for a month, and Donny van de Beek gone for the rest of the season, there is a big void now. Is Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, a long-time Arsenal target, the answer?

Well, maybe, as there certainly seems to be a lot clamor, at least from United fans, to make that happen. Will they actually do it though?

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2, United up 3-0 on aggregate from leg 1

Kickoff: Wed Jan 31, 8pm, Old Trafford

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Starting XI Predictions: go here

Team News for Both Sides: Go here

Other Semifinal Preview Content: Go Here And Here

Quite possibly, according to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

The reporter and transfer specialist said to The Football Terrace, via The Boot Room: “I think we shouldn’t only be referring to a late Manchester United movement in terms of strikers. From what I hear it’s more creative-minded players that can either get box to box from attacking midfield, or in central areas, or are a little more versatile across the front areas.

“Therefore keep an eye on a player like Youri Tielemans who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The expectation is that Leicester are going to try and hang on to Tielemans, they are not going to accept any financial offers now, because it’s more valuable to the football club to lose him on a free but have Tielemans help keep Leicester up.”

While this topic is certainly creating a lot of chatter online, especially in social media, I’m not sure this is transfer narrative is all that likely to come to fruition. Some of this depends on how much Arsenal renews their interest between now and Tuesday’s deadline. It looks like they are much more focused on Moises Caicedo of Brighton right now.

Elsewhere, no one really expects Harry Maguire to leave the club between now and deadline day, as he’s a team captain (despite the fact that he only plays sparingly now).

However, Inter Milan have reportedly reached out to Old Trafford, expressing their interest in the much maligned center back.

Despite what United and England fans might think of Maguire, the Daily Mail conveys how the transfer fee record setting defender still has a decent reputation in Europe because he usually plays well on the international stage with Three Lions. We certainly saw that in the goalless draw against the United States in the group stage.

However, this one, as well, seems a bit far-fetched right about now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories