Thomas Zilliacus Increases Bid to Takeover Manchester United

Cash rules everything around the Manchester United takeover derby, so with that we once again pay homage to the mid-1990s hip-hop classic created and produced by the Wu Tang Clan.

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus, will see the ante put up by Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe; and potentially raise. Indeed the battle to purchase Manchester United Football Club has turned into the highest stakes poker game possible.

Zilliacus, who is considered a long shot behind the other two co-frontrunners, said that he attempted to cooperate with his two main rivals for the club.

When his overture to them was met with radio silence, he responded by increasing the amount of his own bid.

XXI Century Capital, an investment firm owned by his holding company, submitted a second and improved late yesterday.

“I have appealed to my two main rivals, Jim Ratcliffe and Sheik [sic] Jassim, to join forces with me so that we buy the club together and that way channel more money to the club for everything from player acquisition [sic] to stadium upgrades,” Zilliacus said in the official statement.

“I however have not received any reply, so XXI Century Capital has increased its bid.”

Zilliacus, a former Executive with Nokia, is intending to put up half the money himself, and then raise the other half from fans of the club, through his social media app.

While this seems like an unconventional route, Thomas Zilliacus maintains that he will have no issue raising the capital. His overall aim to is give some power over the club back to the people- those who passionately support it.

For people who hate the Glazers, and there are many, he sounds like a breath of fresh air.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories