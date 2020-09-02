Bayern Munich central midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been strongly linked with Liverpool FC this summer, and on occasion mentioned in transfer gossip columns with Manchester United. Bayern boss Hansi Flick has confirmed that Thiago is on his way out, but where he goes next is far from decided.
Out of contract and available on a free next summer, the Bavarian giants are hoping to get full market value for the 29-year-old Spaniard. That seems at least difficult, if not impossible, given the current transfer window market and conditions.
A lot of clubs have really been hurt, financially, by the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re thusly not participating in the summer transfer window right now.
According to Sky Sports Italy, Munich are expecting a new bid from Liverpool for Thiago, while Man United have been in talks with Thiago’s agent but not Bayern.
According to ESPN, the Merseyside club “have been in contact with Bayern but have so far refused to meet the Bundesliga champions’ €30 million valuation.”
Word is that Liverpool are still strongly in pole position, but they are trying to keep their interest from getting too hot, as it would drive the price up on themselves. As for United, they’ve been invited by the recently minted European champions to submit a bid, but this manuever makes almost no sense for them.
With the acquistion of Ajax playmaker Donny van de Beek a done deal, yet still not formally announced for no explicable reason, adding another holding midfielder at this point makes zero sense.
United really need to focus their efforts elsewhere: a right-sided attacking player, centre half, and left back depth.
