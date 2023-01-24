Erik ten Hag Determined to End Man United Trophy Drought

Manchester United is of course the European capital of trophies, but it has been a half-decade since they last claimed one. Yes, five years isn’t a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but at Old Trafford, where the standards are lofty, it’s a long time go without claiming a new piece of silverware.

That could easily change this season, as United are looking rejuvenated and revitalized under first year manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed Jan 25, 8pm, City Ground

The League Cup presents a great chance to end the dry spell, with United pegged as strong favorites to win it all. The next step is the semifinals where United will visit Nottingham Forest for the first of two legs.

“It’s about that, it’s about winning trophies,” Ten Hag said at his press conference today previewing tomorrow night’s clash.

“We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game. Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don’t think further ahead as it will only distract.”

United are the only English club that is still in contention in all four competitions this term: the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

They have a very favorable draw in the FA Cup, and they’re considered one of the leading favorites to win the Europa League tournament.

As for the Premier League, well, their chances really took a big hit this past Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

That said, much brighter times are ahead under Ten Hag. Indeed the way that the first half of the season has gone, a lot of United fans are really thinking “In Ten Hag We Trust.”

