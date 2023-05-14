Ten Hag Says Wolves Win Means Nothing Without Top Four

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was happy with the result yesterday, but at the same time said it means nothing without a top four finish. United are now level with third place Newcastle on points, but reside in fourth due to to the goal differential tie-breaker.

Meanwhile Liverpool is nipping at their heels in fifth place.

So with both having played 35 games, and just three left, here is where we stand in this three team race for the last two and very coveted Champions League qualification slots.

3rd. Newcastle United 66 points +32 goal differential

Matches Remaining: Brighton on Thursday, May 22 vs Leicester, @ Chelsea May 28

4th Manchester United 66 points +10 goal differential

Matches Remaining: @ Bournemouth May 20, vs Chelsea May 25

5th Liverpool FC: 62 points +25 goal differential

Matches Remaining: at Leicester City tomorrow (Team News Article) (Starting XI Prediction)

vs Aston Villa May 20, at Southampton May 28

“It (the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday) means nothing if you are not in the top three or four,” said Ten Hag.

“We have to fight for that. We have to stay calm, stay focused and go to the next game. We need to make sure we have the right energy levels so we can fight and make sure we get it over the line.

“In terms of the way we play, I think we have a base. Also in the culture, we have a base. But we know we have to make those next steps for really competing with the top two.”

Ten Hag has said, over and over again that his side must qualify for UCL. Missing out is not an option. However, he also said that being relegated to the Europa League competition, for the second year in a row, would not hurt his summer transfer window recruiting efforts.

The Dutchman says that top players still want to come to United, even if they hypothetically won’t have Champions League football to play next season.

“I see a big difference in comparison with last year,” said Ten Hag.

“There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players and now many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially.

“They are really keen to come, I’ve noticed that. It looks like there were a lot of reservations last year, a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

