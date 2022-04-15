Man United Team News vs Norwich City: Ten Hag, Shaw, Varane, Fred

After losing to what is the worst Everton side of our lifetimes, last weekend, it feels like Manchester United have now checked out of the season. They came off disinterested, and it certainly wasn’t subtle by any means. So if they don’t care about the remainder of the run in, how much should we? If that sounds kind of dark, well then I suggest you hear what United legend Chicharito had to say about the meaning of life this week.
That’s some positivity for ya! You also might want to start looking ahead to the off-season, with a focus on who might be leaving and who might be staying. We covered that here and here. Now, on to a match pitting a checked out side and the absolute last place side.
Man United vs Norwich City FYIs
Kickoff: 3pm Sat Apr 16, Old Trafford
Result Probability: United 78% Draw 14% Norwich 8%
PL Position United 7th Norwich 20th
Rangnick Comments on Ten Hag News
United are on the brink of announcing Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their next permanent gaffer, but when pressed on the topic, interim manager Ralf Rangnick pleaded ignorance and played dumb.
“I don’t know if it’s a done deal,” the German said.
“My focus is on the game against Norwich; to prepare the team on a higher level for the game. We all know he’s a good manager and he’s done a good job at Ajax and former clubs but it doesn’t make sense if I tell you what I think of another coach.”
Injury News
United will face bottom club Norwich without the services of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay and Fred; all of which are out due to injury.
Shaw has undergone an operation to remove metal screws from his leg after suffering a severe fracture in 2015 and Rangnick is not confident the left-back will play again this season.
“He will be out for at least another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. “It will be difficult for him to be available for the remaining seven games.”
