United Team News at Everton: Ten Hag, Ronaldo, Shaw, Lingard

The early match on Saturday features Manchester United traveling to Everton in a clash of two teams desperate to make/retain a critical demarcation point in the table. For the visitors, their chances of finishing in the top four are getting slimmer by the week.
If United don’t win here, they might likely be resigned to Europa League competition next season. For the hosts, it’s all about maintaining that final safety slot, which they hold now, but only by a skinny game.
Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs
Kick off: 6:30am GMT Saturday
PL Position: United 30mp, 51pts, 7th Everton 29mp, 25pts, 17th
PL Form: United DWLDW Everton LLWLL
Result Probability: United 54% Draw 25% Everton 21%
TV Channel: NBC
United Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo should return from an unspecified illness here while Jesse Lingard, who also been ill, remains a doubt. Lingard has been used sparingly this season, and he’s got one foot out the door already.
But the big news, obviously, is the imminent hire of Erik ten Hag as the new manager. It’s not finalized yet, but it’s moving in that direction. More on that here.
Elsewhere Edinson Cavani continues his unfortunately very injury-riddled campaign, as El Matador will miss out again through another injury.
Finally, Luke Shaw has some leg problems, but he could still be in contention here.
