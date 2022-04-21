Man United Team News at Arsenal: Ten Hag, Ronaldo, Pogba, McTominay

It’s officially official now- Erik ten Hag will be the new Manchester United manager, and you can see the club’s announcement tweet below. He’ll immediately take over at the end of the season, and we’ll have much more on that in a bit. Until then we still have games left of the Ralf Rangnick era, so, in the words of Krusty the Klown, “let’s keep this train wreck rolling. Here’s the team news for Saturday’s visit to Arsenal.
Paul Pogba was apparently “injured” on Tuesday night although pretty much nobody seems to think he really got hurt. Almost everyone believes that he simply doesn’t care and thus he just exited. His less than convincing limp doesn’t help. “Pogba in a United” was a top trending term on Twitter Tuesday, as United supporters all over the world tweeted their hopes that this is the last time we seem Pogba in a United shirt/jersey.
???
The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022
Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs
Kick: Sat Apr 23, 12:30 GMT, Emirates Stadium
Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester United
After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 45% Draw 28% Man United 27%
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 57pts WLLLW United 6th, 54pts LWLDW
Pogba joins a long list of injured players with Luke Shaw (done for the season), Raphael Varane, Fred and Edinson Cavani (you won’t see him in a United shirt again) all sidelined for the catastrophe Anfield. Elsewhere Cristiano Ronaldo missed the rout due to bereavement leave after the death of his new-born baby boy.
Both United and Liverpool fans paid homage to Ronaldo at the 7’ mark on Tuesday night.
There was an ovation for CR7 at Anfield that brought both sides of the rivalry together, for a cause and meaning much greater than football.
Finally, some injury news that’s actually good- Scott McTominay, who missed the past few contests with a foot issue, was back on the bench against Liverpool and that means he will likely make the squad again here.
