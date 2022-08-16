Erik ten Hag Open to Cristiano Ronaldo Exit, but Joel Glazer Obstructing

19 years ago today, an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo subbed on for Manchester United, making his debut with the club. Today, United are dismissing reports claiming that they are considering cancelling his contract, in order to allow the 37-year-old to join another club on a free transfer. If they actually do rip up his deal, and let him go on a Bosman, it would actually be best for all involved. That’s how crazy things have now become in this, CR7’s second stint with the club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, manager Erik ten Hag is privately open to the idea of Ronaldo leaving, and has been for weeks already. However, Joel Glazer, part-owner and co-Chairman, wants to keep him.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes’ still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago – Cristiano’s priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer ??? #MUFC Man Utd insist he’s not for sale – Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. pic.twitter.com/DEUEEfX3yr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Why? For commercial and marketing reasons of course! And that’s where we’re at right now- United are a hot mess on the pitch, because leadership are squabbling about what direction the club should go in. Basically, there is no big picture, grand plan or real vision here, as Ronaldo still has one year left on his current deal.

He wants, desperately, to go to a club where can play Champions League football, but none of those top clubs seem to want him.

United’s hierarchy fighting to keep Cristiano Ronaldo for commercial gain over the manager’s desire to sign young and move him on for the good of his squad tells you all you need to know about where their priorities lie. #mufc — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) August 16, 2022

It’s a shame this situation ended up this way. Ronaldo staged a bitter holdout this summer, under the guise of a made up “family issue,” and it’s been a hindrance to the club. His agent can’t find a suitor, prolonging the agony. The Glazers have no clue what they’re doing, in terms of roster building, which is the primary problem here. Fans continue to get more irate, as Ten Hag’s hands are kind of tied. Joel Glazer, and his brothers, need to go as fast as is humanly possible.

United head into week three, against arch-rival Liverpool, in dead last place and still having not scored a goal (by any of their own players).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories