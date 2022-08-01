Erik ten Hag Says Man United is Ready for the Regular Season

The late Donald Rumsfeld once infamously said ‘you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had.” It is now officially regular season game week for manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, as the preseason slate officially ended yesterday.

They’ll take on Brighton & Hove Albion in just six days time, and although the club still has a lot of transfer business to complete, this is the army they’ll go to war with. It’s a unit that lacks a holding midfielder and a forward.

Among other things. The now have exactly one month to sort it all out, before the summer transfer window closes.

United finished their preseason with a draw, giving them a pair of those results, to along three wins and one loss from their six matches.

Ten Hag says he’s content with where things stand right now, but he also knows that his side has a long way to go yet.

“Overall, I am happy, we made a good preseason,” Ten Hag told the media after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vellacano at home.

“We make good progress and we’re ready for the season, but still I know there is a lot of room for improvement and we have to improve.

“It’s also a process that continues during the season, but for next week it’s about a result as well.

Obviously, a loud section of the supporter base is very unhappy with the state of the club right now. Understandable, given how the results have dropped off so drastically since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The acrimony is for the Glazer family, who own the club, not the manager. The fans showed up and cheered their team, and gaffer, today. Ten Hag took notice.

‘The reception was fantastic,” he said.

“I felt the vibe in the stadium, I felt the vibe they want to send to the team. There has to be co-operation between fans and the team so we get the right emotion and, especially, the right results.”

