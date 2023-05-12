Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag met the media today and he gave mixed news on the fitness front, in regards to his side. The good news is that central defender Raphael Varane is back.

The bad news is that leading scorer Marcus Rashford is very unlikely to play. This really hurts, as United are having major issues scoring right now.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 13, 3pm GMT, Old Trafford, Wolverhampton, UK

Man United Team News: go here

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Probability: Man United Win 70% Draw 18% Wolves Win 12%

“Rapha Varane is back and Rashford is doubtful,” Ten Hag said at his press conference today.

“He [Rashford] has a problem, so an injury on his leg. He’s a big question mark for but we’re happy Rapha Varane is back. Rashford is doubtful. More than doubtful, a big question mark.”

Varane missed the last month with an ankle injury, and welcoming him back to the fold now that means that at least of their top choice center back pairing is available. The other half, Lisandro Martinez is out injured until next season.

Regarding Rashford, well, you can see why not replacing Cristiano Ronaldo is killing this team right now, because the Wout Weghorst signing has been a total disaster.

“We have players who can score goals and they have the opportunity now to show,” Ten Hag added.

The “players who can score goals” doesn’t include Weghorst, whose form has been so abysmal that he should never see the pitch again in a United shirt. Ten Hag may have no choice but to go with Anthony Martial up top.

United need this game bad tomorrow! Liverpool are really nipping at their heels now in the top four race, as the Merseyside club is scorching hot right now. Meanwhile United have been bottling the season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories