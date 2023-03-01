Erik ten Hag Dismisses Man United Quadruple Talk

If sports conversation is one specific thing, it’s extremes. No middle ground or nuanced takes allowed; ever. Manchester United win their first trophy in a half-decade, and then what happens? Supporters start talking about a potential quadruple, something that has never been achieved.

Manager Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn into this discourse. “That is for fans,” he said at his press conference yesterday ahead of tonight’s 5th round FA Cup clash against West Ham United.

“We have to focus on the next game and that is the only thing we are doing. Us, we are talking for 10 minutes and I didn’t hear the words West Ham United. I think it was the press conference for West Ham United so it’s only about this we have to talk about.

Ten Hag continued: “We don’t have to talk about trophies. We have to talk about West Ham United, that is the game tomorrow.”

It is the mother of all sports interview cliches- “take it one game at a time.” There is not platitude you’ll hear more often than that one, within the sporting world. However, Ten Hag is right in that the presser yesterday was supposed to be about the FA Cup clash today. That was the focus. But in reality, journalists ask about whatever topic they want to, as that is the their job and they are just doing it right. It is up to the interview subject to not answer it.

While no one has ever won a quadruple, Manchester City flirted with it a couple of seasons ago, and in the previous season as well. Liverpool may be a mess right now but they were in contention for it last season, winning both domestic cups, and finishing runner-up in both the Champions League and Premier League.

United won the EFL Cup and they are still alive in the other three competitions. They stayed alive in all four competitions longer than any other English team, and they could end up playing as many as 65 games this season in total, should they reach the final of the two remaining cup competitions (the UEFA Europa League being the other).

