Erik ten Hag Still Needs United to Sign a Midfielder, Forward this Window

Despite the fact that Manchester United have had a better than expected summer preseason, there is still a very big rebuilding project ahead for new manager Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax boss needs more, much more and that’s clear to anybody who is paying attention. Three new signings (left back Tyrell Malacia, attacking midfielder Christian Erisken and center back Lisandro Martinez) bring us to a £54 million in net spend so far this summer transfer window.

Sure you have £63m also reserved for Frenkie De Jong, but if that doesn’t happen, and lord only knows if it will or not, United are still in dire need of midfield depth. FDJ checks off the box of United’s biggest need, holding midfielder, and if he doesn’t come, then Old Trafford must look elsewhere to fill that void.

Manchester United 2022 Summer Transfer Window Incomings

Lisandro Martinez – Ajax ($68.7 million)

Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord ($13.2 million, plus $2 million possible add-ons)

Christian Eriksen – Free

Andreas Pereira – Fulham ($11.9 million)

Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest (loan)

Paul Pogba (end of contract)

Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)

Juan Mata (end of contract)

Edinson Cavani (end of contract)

Jesse Lingard (end of contract)

Lee Grant (end of contract)

While it does appear that Cristiano Ronaldo, last year’s leading scorer by leaps and bounds, is indeed coming back, they still need more attacking depth. He’s 37, and if he has to shoulder the entire scoring load again, well then it would mark a really bad season, most likely, in 2022-23. Maybe they can sign Benjamin Sesko? Anthony Martial has had a nice preseason, but you really can’t trust that guy to be the answer in the final third, given his recent track record.

Ditto for Marcus Rashford, while Jadon Sancho probably isn’t ready to be “the guy” just yet. United have lost 6 players on free transfers this summer, but at least only one (Paul Pogba) was a first team regular.

For Ten Hag, he’s seen a lot of the deadwood expunged, but he still needs to be backed with a few more signings.

If United are serious about getting back into the top four/Champions League football, then they have to get more business done between now and deadline day in September.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

