Erik ten Hag Reportedly Wants to Replace Harry Maguire with Toni Rudiger

Ahead of Manchester United’s biggest rivalry match of the season, which kicks off later today, we have some silly season news to cover. Yes, already, as the summer transfer window will be here before you know it. With that in mind, reports emerged today that new United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy, and replace him with Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. That’s according to a Tuesday report in Sky Sports.
While the Ten Hag deal is reportedly finalized, it still hasn’t been announced by the club yet. That said, the wheels are already in motion on the roster overhaul, which is indeed badly needed.
Among all the United players that have disappointed this season, Maguire may be the most disasterclass of all. The world’s all-time most expensive defender, he would be a very tough piece to move on to another club. As for Rudiger, his future is very much in question beyond this season, but he’s been superb for the Blues. One definitely has to place him alongside Mason Mount and Reece James as Chelsea’s best players this season.
It seems like there are a lot of moving pieces here that might make this deal somewhat difficult to get over the line. Interesting that it’s being brought up now, when both clubs have major local derby matches to focus on.

Still they have done business together in recent years, with Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata being examples. Rudiger, who is very much a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge, has partnered with Thiago Silva to give them a very strong central defense. As for United, the spine of their back line has been an issue for years, and no matter how much money they continue to throw at the problem, it persists as an issue.
Maybe this specific German center back is the answer?
