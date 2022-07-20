Erik Ten Hag Praises New Man United Acquisition Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have not officially announced or “unveiled” Lisandro Martinez, their third signing of the summer, as of yet. However, first year manager Erik ten Hag did publicly acknowledge the Ajax defender’s talents and abilities through a public channel.

Check out the quote he made below, stating what sets the Argentinian apart of from other centre backs on the pitch.

“He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit,” Ten Hag said.

The club acknowledged the acquisition of Martinez a couple days ago, stating that an agreement had been reached, subject to a medical, obtaining a work visa and being international clearance.

Everything should be finalized soon, and his official announcement could, or should come in the next couple days.

The 24-year-old, who can play multiple positions in both the midfield and in the back line, becomes the third signing of the Ten Hag era, behind Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Martinez was also a target of Arsenal, but they dropped out, reportedly because they felt he wasn’t worth the transfer fee.

United have won their first three matches of the preseason, for what it is worth.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

