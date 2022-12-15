Erik ten Hag Says the Glazers Selling MUFC is Good

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag has said that he supports the Glazer family selling the club. The Glazers have put the club on the trading block, with reports indicating that they are seeking about $7.25 billion for their highly prized asset.

According to the latest valuation from Forbes , this past May, MUFC is worth about $4.6B (£3.7B). Ten Hag said an ownership change would be good for the club, as he believes the regime change will lead to more investment in his squad.

“My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good,” Ten Hag said to the media assembled media at United’s World Cup break training camp in Spain.

“We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he (United CEO Richard Arnold) confirmed it won’t change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project.”

While Ten Hag revealed that he spoke with the United CEO about the future of the club, he also said that he hadn’t had any conversations with the Glazer brothers about the potential upcoming sale.

There has been strong backlash against the Glazers for years, and the fan vitriol only seems to be on the upswing lately.

The Glazer family haven’t found a buyer yet (with Sir Jim Ratcliffe speculated to be a potential suitor), but when they do, the news will likely be met with a lot of joy from much of the fan base.

The Glazers have certainly spent money, and a lot of it, they have just done so stupidly.

Ten Hag said it is very important that the club allocates their funds wisely.

“Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment … You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league,” the Dutchman continued.

“It’s also about strategy not just money. But it’s clear that when you don’t have the right players and quality players you will not be successful and achieve the targets you set.”

He’s absolutely right- Newcastle, now the new wealthiest club in the world, are definitely coming. They will become a permanent fixture in the proverbial “big six” now. Making it a big seven, or perhaps knocking somebody out. So United will have their work cut out for them, just to even stay in the same spot they are now.

The key will be spending wisely, as Ten Hag pointed out. United have been among the most wasteful spenders in all of world football, if not the worst. So that has to change, and it all starts in the next transfer window, which begins in just 16 days.

United should be active in that, as they need a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

