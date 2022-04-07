Erik ten Hag Finalizing Move to Manchester United

The Manchester United manager search is nearing its end. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, the leading candidate for quite some time, is working alongside his representation to finalize the deal right now.
According to multiple outlets, agreement has been reached in principle on Ten Hag, 52, and now it’s just a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts.
Manchester United are discussing with Erik ten Hag about budget, players, long-term plans, staff members considered key points to reach full agreement. ? #MUFC
€2m release clause NOT an issue – ten Hag & Man Utd are talking about the project.
According to ESPN, Joint-Chairman Joel Glazer and CEO Richard Arnold will have the final say on who gets the gig, and in their article on the topic today they report that “Arnold and Glazer are in agreement that Ten Hag is the best candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge since December.”
For Ten Hag, this is a dream come true, and for Rangnick, it is expected he will stay on with the club in a consultancy role.
Ten Hag seems to be the ideal choice among large subsections of the supporter base, so this announcement, once it comes, should be met with a favorable response.
Don’t expect an official announcement anytime soon however. As Sky Sports is reporting that United are:
“insisting no deal has been done with anyone. United’s position is also that the process is still underway with multiple candidates, and they will not be providing running commentary on it.”
Maybe this managerial hire will work out for United, and if it does, it’ll be the first move to meet the club’s expectations since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
Now with Ed Woodward gone, there has to be more optimism regarding this situation. Woodward was in charge when the hires of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were made.
As for David Moyes, we should probably pin that one on Ferguson, as that was his call.
