Erik ten Hag Says Man United Won’t Appeal Casemiro Red Card

In a weird scheduling and rescheduling quirk, in this season of quirky, weird scheduling, Manchester United and Leeds United will face each other twice, in the league, in the span of just five days. The Roses Rivalry has seen a lot of memorable moments over the years, but fixture and then reverse fixture in the same week is a new one.

And United midfielder Casemiro will be unavailable for all of it. The former Real Madrid man saw red for his role in the brawl against Crystal Palace on Saturday, which renders him suspended for the next three matches.

Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, February 8, 8pm, Old Trafford

PL Position: Manchester United 3rd, 42 points Leeds United 17th, 18 points

Ten Hag said, at his news conference today that the club thought about exercising their option to appeal the Casemiro red card. Ultimately, they all decided against the idea.

“We considered it [appealing] but still it’s, for me, not the right decision,” the Dutchman said. “I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process.”

In addition to both fixtures in the Red Roses Rivalry, the Brazilian will also miss the visit from Leicester City on Feb. 19. The next league fixture then, of which Casemiro will be eligible is against Liverpool on March 5. United head into midweek derby match looking to try and gain ground on second place Manchester City.

Leeds meanwhile, having just sacked their manager Jesse Marsch yesterday, are seeking their first league win in over three months.

