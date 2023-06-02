Erik ten Hag Provides Status on Antony for FA Cup Final

According to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, in a press conference that took place yesterday, Antony will miss out on Saturday’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Antony suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea, last week, and there had been hope he would be fit in time, but apparently the convalescence hasn’t gone well enough.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 3, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man United Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last six meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

“It is unlikely,” Ten Hag responded when asked about the potential availability of the Brazilian winger.

“There is still a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress so he still has a chance but it is unlikely he is available.”

So now you really have a severe void in the final third, as forward Anthony Martial was already ruled out earlier this week. The Frenchman suffered a torn hamstring in the Championship Sunday win over Fulham.

This supplements the trio of players who have all been long ruled out for the remainder of the season: Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

