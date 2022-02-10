United Team News vs Southampton: Manager Search, Telles, Fred, Bailly

Manchester United, fresh off yet another new low for this season, will host Southampton FC in their next Premier League fixture. United, eliminated from both cup competitions and long out of the Premier League title race picture, must now focus on finishing in the top four.
Having just dropped two points against Burnley, the bottom side team of the entire table, United can’t afford a draw or worse in this game against the south coast club.
Manchester United vs Southampton FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday Feb. 12, Old Trafford, 12:30 local
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form Guide: United DWWDL Southampton WDLWD
PL Position: United 5th, 39 pts Southampton 10th, 28pts
Man Utd ‘think Luis Enrique ticks three boxes’ despite Mauricio Pochettino interest #MUFC https://t.co/PsOaeiEb69
— Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) February 10, 2022
Coaching Search
There is a lot of chatter out there today about who the next manager might possibly be. Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has been long been linked to the club, and many believe that he should have been given the opportunity, earlier, when they had the chance.
It remains to be seen if they can actually prise him away from PSG now. Thursday also brought some noise pertaining to Luis Enrique, as the Spain boss is also now thought to be a top candidate. Don’t forget Erik Ten Haag either.
Manchester United Team News
In terms of within the squad news, Alex Telles and Fred have been missing in action due to COVID-19, while Eric Bailly faces a late fitness test after returning to the team injured from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was on international duty with the Ivory Coast.
