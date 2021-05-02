Manchester United vs Liverpool Team Sheets Leaked Online

Liverpool at Manchester United isn’t called off, as of yet, but it’s obviously significantly delayed right now. Originally scheduled to kick off about 30 minutes ago, Old Trafford is still being secured, after a massive security breach, so that a match can actually proceed.
Thousands of United supporters gathered outside the ground to protest the Glazer family that owns the team, and some of them got inside the stadium, and even on to the pitch, not once, but twice. (Videos, photos here)
Teamsheets have been revealed on the PL app along with Google.
It'll be Laurie giving you match coverage today if the game does go ahead. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8x33HcRg4R
— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 2, 2021
If and when this game goes ahead, here are the starting lineups and substitutes. Here is another look at the team sheets below. As of now, we just don’t know when the team busses will arrive, as we still don’t even have confirmation that the vehicles have even left the team hotels yet.
There is still hope the game can go ahead, and while we wait, at least we can analyze the teams and formations that have been named. Or we can just focus on all the surreal scenes we’re seeing broadcast and photographed from Old Trafford right now.
??????? | XIs are in!
One of the biggest Premier League derbies is coming up, as Manchester United host Liverpool!
The hosts need to avoid defeat to stop Man City from winning the title, while the visitors need points in their run for UCL spots – this should be exciting!#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/rYEdE9eGJl
— SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) May 2, 2021
It’s all a very fluid situation, so stay tuned. At least for now, they are still preparing to get the game in.
