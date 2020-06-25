Man United Starting XI, Team News at Norwich City (FA Cup)

In hailing his side’s performance yesterday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also made it clear that the result could have been even more in their favor. The Norwegian believes his side is on its way to moving up the table and winning cups, while pointing out how the ceiling has still not yet been reached.
A very convincing win over Sheffield United yesterday saw Anthony Martial score all three of the match’s goals, en route to his first career hat trick. Now comes the resumption of the FA Cup this weekend, and a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the quarterfinals.
United’s goals for this season are to finish third, and win the two cup competitions of which they are still alive- this one and the UEFA Europa League.
They come into this one nearly fully fit, with the only injur concerns Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. On the flip side, Norwich have struggled with injuries all season long, with the back line especially ravaged.
Christoph Zimmerman, Sam Byram and Grant Hanley are all out for the remainder of the season, and the Canaries will definitely be short-handed in this one. They cannot afford to do the same kind of squad rotation that Solskajer will inevitably do with his lineup.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) at Norwich City (FA Cup)
James Ighalo Greenwood
Fred Mata Matic
Williams Lindelof Bailly Dalot
Romero
FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: June 27, 5:30 pm, Carrow Road
TV: BBC One, with coverage beginning at 5.10pm.
Odds: Manchester United in 8/15, Draw 16/5, Norwich City win 11/2
FA Cup Prediction: Man United 2, Norwich City 0
No reason to think United won’t stop rolling here. They are undefeated since January, when they made the addition of midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
