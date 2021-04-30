Manchester United Team News, Updates vs Liverpool FC

Manchester United have to be feeling really good as they enter the weekend clash against their most hated of rivals, Liverpool FC. Last night they crushed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal tie. Yes, they were down 1-2 at the break, but the way they responded after halftime was indeed inspiring.
United got a brace from both Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani while long time Red Chris Smalling played for the other side in a manner that very much benefitted his former club. His dreadful performance led to a lot of funny jokes on social media. Below are a couple:
Chris Smalling tonight pic.twitter.com/MJH7eqXvTC
— Fair Enough (@Reemzestilo) April 29, 2021
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30 pm GMT Sunday, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
PL Form Guide, Position: United 2nd, 67pts DWWWWW Liverpool 6th, 54 pts DDWWW
Odds: Manchester United +175, Liverpool +145, Draw +245
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
Chris Smalling going to the United dressing room after the gamepic.twitter.com/bE0u03RtMA
— M (@utdIad) April 29, 2021
Team News
There were plenty of other heroes for United in Thursday’s route of course, with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw at the top of the list. Pogba is back in top form and right now he’s as crucial as any player on United. There is talk again that he will sign a new contract and it is imperative that Old Trafford finds a way to extend his stay.
In terms of the squad fitness and availability for this match, there really isn’t much in the way of news to report. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out for the season with knee injuries. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new fitness concerns for this one.
Prediction: United 2, Liverpool FC 1
The 0-0 reverse fixture wasn’t the most exciting or interesting match you’ll ever see, but it was still more entertaining than your typical goalless draw.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind