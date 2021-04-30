Manchester United Team News, Updates vs Liverpool FC

Manchester United have to be feeling really good as they enter the weekend clash against their most hated of rivals, Liverpool FC. Last night they crushed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal tie. Yes, they were down 1-2 at the break, but the way they responded after halftime was indeed inspiring.

United got a brace from both Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani while long time Red Chris Smalling played for the other side in a manner that very much benefitted his former club. His dreadful performance led to a lot of funny jokes on social media. Below are a couple:

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30 pm GMT Sunday, Old Trafford

Team News:  Manchester United   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United    Liverpool FC

PL Form Guide, Position: United 2nd, 67pts  DWWWWW  Liverpool 6th, 54 pts DDWWW

Odds: Manchester United +175, Liverpool +145, Draw +245

TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com

 

Team News

There were plenty of other heroes for United in Thursday’s route of course, with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw at the top of the list. Pogba is back in top form and right now he’s as crucial as any player on United. There is talk again that he will sign a new contract and it is imperative that Old Trafford finds a way to extend his stay.

In terms of the squad fitness and availability for this match, there really isn’t much in the way of news to report. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out for the season with knee injuries. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new fitness concerns for this one.

Prediction: United 2, Liverpool FC 1

The 0-0 reverse fixture wasn’t the most exciting or interesting match you’ll ever see, but it was still more entertaining than your typical goalless draw.

