Man United Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Brighton (EFL Cup)

You again? Yes, just four days after an extremely strange and very controversial Premier League fixture, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will lock horns again, this time in the Carabao Cup. On Saturday, United came from behind at the Amex Stadium to win a match after the final whistle had already sounded.
Yes, you read that right. Now here in the League Cup, once again on the Seagulls’ turf, will we have another result with crazy plot twist?
Manchester United at Brighton League Cup Fourth Round FYIs
Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday Sept 26
Form Guide: Brighton- EFL Cup WW All Competitions LWWWL
United- EFL Cup W, All Competitions LWW
Let’s take a look at the team news, for both sides, starting with United. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are the only confirmed injury absentees, so this match will see a heavy amount of squad rotation. Donny van De Beek, the club’s lone acquisition this summer (and we only have a week left!), should get a start here. Naturally more inclined for a more attacking role, we see him positioned here while Bruno Fernandes gets the night off.
For Brighton, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone remain out of commission due to injury while Yves Bissouma is suspended.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton
Henderson; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, McTominay, Fred; James, Van de Beek; Ighalo
Prediction: United 2, Brighton 1
