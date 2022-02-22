Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick has already admitted it- his club is mostly just playing for a top four finish in the Premier League this season. That’s the ceiling, for this term, as they have no realistic chance of winning a trophy this campaign.
Even Rangnick admitted that trying to win the UEFA Champions League will be a tremendous challenge, a huge longshot, at best. The against all odds quest begins tomorrow night when United visit Atletico Madrid, for the first of their two-legged UCL round of 16 tie.
Manchester United at Atletico Madrid UCL Rd of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kick: Wed Feb 23, 8pm, Wanda Metropolitano
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: BT Sport (UK) CBS, Paramount (USA)
Series History: United wins 1, Draws 1, Atletico wins 0
Google Result Probability: United win 32%, Draw 30%, Atletico win 38%
Team News for Both Sides
Everyone’s good friend Chewy Luis had been considered a doubt for this one, but he is now widely expected to feature here. There were previous concerns that Luis Suarez wasn’t fully match fit. Meanwhile Koke is rated doubtful and Thomas Lemar may not be ready in time for this one, following his suspected having tested positive for COVID.
Antoine Griezmann is fit again, having recovered from a muscular issue to be back in the squad against Osasuna, in La Liga action, on the weekend, but the Frenchman is expected to only feature off the bench here.
Meanwhile United have close to a clean bill of health. Edinson Cavani is the only major doubt, due to his ongoing groin problem. Central defender Eric Bailly has recovered from an ankle issue to potentially make the squad, but he should feature only in a bench role.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind