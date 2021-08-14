21/22 Manchester United: Projecting the Strongest Possible First XI

Manchester United made an absolute statement today- trouncing local rival Leeds United 5-1. Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat trick and Paul Pogba became the first United player of the Premier League era to register four assists in a single game.
Either one of the midfield maestros could have easily been man of the match as United cruised to victory, despite being without the services of key players. Let’s take a look at who manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected for his first XI.
Pogba – Greenwood – James
Bruno
Fred – McTominay
Shaw – Maguire- Lindelof – AWB
De Gea#GGMU #MUFF #OATW https://t.co/zl3ymn30BT
While United had an opener that went about as well as one could ask, imagine what they might be this season, when everyone is fit, available for the full 90 and firing on all cylinders. What would that look like?
Here’s what we came up with
Manchester United Strongest Possible Starting XI in 2021-22
Cavani
Rashford Fernandes Sancho
Pogba Fred
Shaw Maguire Varane Wan-Bissaka
Henderson
After a long delay, Raphael Varane was officially announced today as the newest member of the squad. It’s safe to say that United are most likely done with their transfer business this summer. So the team above you- that is the one OGS will be going to war with in 2021-22.
Any objections United supporters? If so, who would swap in and for whom? Post in the comments section below.
