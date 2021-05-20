With Manchester United having clinched runner-up position in the table, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will do a lot of heavy squad rotation against Wolves on Championship Sunday.
And when we say heavy rotation, we mean like a serious B team. The Norwegian knows he needs to keep his a-listers rested and ready for the trophy match in Gdansk on Wednesday so that means a line-up that resembles the playing 11 we saw versus Leicester City last week. We will likely see one major change though.
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday May 23, Molineux Stadium
Team News for both sides: go here
PL Form: Wolves LLWDL Manchester United DLLWD
PL Position Wolves 12th, 45 points Manchester United 2nd (clinched), 71 pts
TV: Golf Channel
Odds: Wolves (+220) Manchester United (+110) Draw (+260)
There are reports circulating that David de Gea will be the starting goalkeeper against Villareal in the Europa League final on May 26, so that means we need to slot in Dean Henderson here. What that means for the future in between the sticks at the club, well, we can talk about that in the silly season, which officially arrives in a week.
Here’s our look at the projected first team vs Wolves, comprised of reserves and kids.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves
Henderson; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Amad, Mata, Elanga, Greenwood
Wolves 1, United 1
Should be an uninspired edition, but hey, it’s still Championship Sunday.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind