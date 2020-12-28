Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League last season, are definitely in the mix for the top four again this year, but are they title contenders? Hard to say, as this season sees a very wide open race, but United, like so many other teams, just can’t seem to find that extra gear.
They have a game in hand on the three teams ahead of them, so hypothetically, let’s say they played it tomorrow and won- they’d be in second place, just two points behind arch-rivals Liverpool.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm Tue. Dec. 29, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
TV/Stream: NBCSN (US), NBCSports.com
Table Position: Wolves 11th, 21 points United 4th, 27 points
Premier League Form Guide: Wolves DLWLL United DWWDW
So when you put it that way, I guess they are? Sure, okay, if you say so.
Tuesday night brings a game that isn’t hypothetical at all, but instead very real- a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In looking at the team that drew (and in the process blew a chance to take second place for real) with Leicester City on Boxing Day, we forecast manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making four changes to his lineup.
However, we predict he’ll continue on with Victor Lindelof having to fill in at right back, instead of his usual place in central defense, due to the Aaron Wan-Bissaka injury.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani
Prediction: United 1, Wolves 1
This is a match that United really should win, given the disparity in talent on the pitch, but those of you reading this are most likely aware of 1.) their recent struggles against this specific side and
2.) how their home form just doesn’t come close to matching their away form thus far this season.
Manu shld put Degea,tuanzebe,baily,maguire,telles,fred,pogba,Fernandez,Rushford,greenwood and cavani