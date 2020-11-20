Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Manchester United are looking for their first home win in the Premier League when West Bromwich Albion comes visiting to Old Trafford tomorrow. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s late November and we’re still waiting on a W because the Red Devils’ Theatre of Dreams form has been nightmarish.
While this is fairly new territory, one thing that hasn’t changed is controversy surrounding Paul Pogba.
Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion FYIs
Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday Nov 21, Old Trafford
Early/In Depth United Team News: go here and also here
Latest team news: go here
Odds: United win (-334), West Brom win (+850) draw (+425)
“This is a period that I haven’t previously experienced in my career, as I’ve been used to playing all the time and getting into my rhythm, so that’s suddenly changed,” said Pogba about this season, which has seen his playing time greatly reduced below the usual amount.”
“I feel I’m gradually getting back into it now. I’m rediscovering my form.”
Pogba’s national team manager, Didier Deschamps, has opined on the midfielder’s situation at United, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Deschamps on this topic. He insists that all is well.
“Paul had a difficult season last season,” Solskjaer said at a news conference today.
“He had COVID, those three games he played for France have helped. I spoke to Paul and he felt towards the end of the Portugal and Sweden games, he felt stronger for it. He played well, they qualified [in the Nations League].”
“I think he’s only going to improve. Paul is a very important player and very important person and to have him in form and happy is going to be important.”
We expect a first team assignment for him here.
Alex Telles, who traveled to play for Brazil and after testing negative for COVID-19, following a positive test, should make his Premier League debut here. Expect the left back to come in and replace the injured Luke Shaw.
A lack of fully fit centrebacks means that Scott McTominay may have to shift from the midfield and fill in at the position.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, James, Rashford, Martial
