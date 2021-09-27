Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Villarreal (UCL)

The Manchester United of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are consistently inconsistent. The Norwegian’s side seem to persist in doing just enough to make he sure he doesn’t get sacked, but also at the same time disappoint enough to make sure a lot of supporters keep calling for his head.
Now, on Wednesday, they’ll host Villarreal in Champions League play, hoping to get revenge on the Yellow Submarine. The last time they met, it was in the lesser European competition, with the La Liga club emerging victorious on pens.
Manchester United vs Villarreal (UCL Group Stage) FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Sept 29, 8pm Old Trafford
Manchester United Team News: go here
Form Guide: United WLWLL Villareal DDDWD
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo
The last time the two sides met, we thought it would be the end of the line for goalkeeper David de Gea, and if it were, an awful way for his career to end. The penalty shootout went on so long that De Gea actually had to step up and shoot, and when he missed, it was an overall brutal moment for him, his club and his supporters.
We’re thinking and hoping he gets redemption/vengeance here. In order to get there, he’ll have to do it, potentially without three of the club’s best defenders in front of him.
Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended, while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are both doubts due to injury.
Prediction: United 2, Villarreal 1
While the Yellow Submarine just showed us, four months ago, they know how to beat the Red Devils, I’m still picking the hosts here.
Manchester United must vary their formation tactics. It is not every team that the 4-2-3-1 formation is suitable to play. This 4-2-3-1 is good against attack minded teams. It is good to play 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 against defensive minded teams. So please check it out.