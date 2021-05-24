For the most part, answering the question who should start for Manchester United in the Europa League final against Villareal is pretty straight-forward. There are only two questions- David de Gea or Dean Henderson in goal and Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood in attack?
There have been reports, for a week already, that De Gea would get the call against the side from his homeland. And in regards to the forwards, one would think that the more experienced and seasoned Rashford should get the nod.
Europa League Final FYIs
Kickoff: May 26, Gdansk, 8pm
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: BT Sport Stream: ManUtd.com
Series History: four previous meetings, all goalless draws
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked if he had a Greenwood-Rashford selection dilemma.
Yeah, you might say so,” the Norwegian answered an interview with a club publication.
Both of them have done really well but we’ll see. We’ll pick a team that I think will make problems for Villarreal but, luckily, I could rest both of them today. They’ll both be knocking on my door [laughs].
When asked if De Gea will be back in between the sticks for the trophy games, OGS said to BT Sport ahead of kickoff on Championship Sunday:
No it doesn’t [mean David starts final]. Dean is ready for a game again. David played the previous one. Dean has had a very good season and I want him to show his personality and quality behind a team that’s not played too many games together, although we played a similar one against Leicester.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Villareal (Europa League Final)
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Villareal 1
Party like it’s 2017 United fans. Expect OGS’ men to get their second Europa title in four seasons, and with that, possibly propel themselves to better things in 2021/22.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind