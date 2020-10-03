Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

October 3, 2020 By Leave a Comment
More than a week ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Manchester United, the two managers got into a miniature war of words.

We wouldn’t have it any other way, as the mind games, especially if Jose Mourinho is involved, are just as much a part of the spectacle of this game, as the action on the pitch. Mourinho has faced United twice in the league since receiving the sack from them, losing 2-1 at Old Trafford and drawing 1-1 on home soil.

Needless to say, he’ll be looking to finally get one over on his former employers.

Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct 4, Old Trafford, 4:30 BST

Team News:  Tottenham    United

Starting XI Predictions:  Tottenham

Odds: Tottenham win  3/1  Draw  14/5  United win 66/67

Mourinho’s Tottenham side come into this one with a couple of major disadvantages. Solskjaer has a nearly fully fit side while Spurs will be without a key player or two. Additionally, Spurs had a ridiculously overcongested run of fixtures in September, and this will be their final match before a very welcome international break.

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Prediction: United 2, Tottenham 1

Tottenham are in better form right now, and I do believe that when all is said and done, they’ll finish higher in the table among these two teams, but right now the Red Devils have a huge advantage when it comes to overall rest and fresh legs.

