Manchester United have righted the ship, at least in the UEFA Champions League competition, with a very convincing midweek win over Istanbul Basasksehir. In the Premier League they have won the last two, which has cooled off the talk that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could or should be sacked.
At least for now, but with side still sitting mid-table, more results are needed and now! Traveling to Southampton FC on Sunday, a side that’s used to being mid-table, this could be a tricky match-up. Just remember what happened last season.
Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm BST/9am EST, Sunday Nov 29, St Mary’s
Odds: United (-106) Southampton FC (+260)
Records: United 4-3-1 Southampton FC 5-2-2
Saints have been more impressive than usual this season however, and the betting lines for this one truly reflect how even a match-up this could be.
United come in here with a potentially patchwork defense, depending on who is fit and who is hurt.
However, the hosts will still be without their primary scorer, so perhaps this matchup is really more a wash. In the other position groups, United are essentially at full strength, so expect OGS to pick the best squad available for this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek, Fernandes; Rashford, Greenwood, Martial
Prediction: United 2, Southampton FC 1
Fully expect the visitors to grind it out and make it three in a row.
