January 31, 2021 By 1 Comment
If there is one constant for Manchester United, over these past couple seasons, it’s been Team Captain Harry Maguire. He’s been in the lineup for the big games, and he goes the full 90.

Yes, slabhead will be there to help lead United, against his former club, Southampton FC on Tuesday night. If United win, perhaps they will get their form back to what it once was, just a few games ago. If United don’t take the three points in this game, it could be a cause for concern.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15pm BST, Tuesday Feb 2, Old Trafford

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Odds: United 1.49,  Draw  4.34, Southampton FC win 5.56

Records:  United 12-5-4  Southampton  FC 8-5-7

Table Position: United 2nd, 41 pts   Southampton  FC  11th, 29 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  United DLWDW   Southampton  LLLWD

southampton

The side they’re chasing at the top of the table, Manchester City, don’t show any signs of slowing down, and that means every dropped point is all the more damaging.

It’s true that United have been much better on the road than at home this season, but there are no room for excuses here when they host the south coast club. United simply needs to take all three points from this one.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Prediction: United 2, Southampton 1

The Red Devils best the Saints in a biblical battle. As Billy Joel famously said, “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints. The sinners are much more fun.”

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now

Comments

  1. alec nicklos says
    February 1, 2021 at 1:45 AM

    We are toothless. Rashford is too involved in community projects to care about football, Martial is too lazy to be bothered, Cavani is somewhat over the hill, Greenwood has lost the plot and we have to hope the opposition gives us an own goal. Today is deadline and no striker is imminent, not even Dzeko, so forget about winning the league this year.

