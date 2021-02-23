When Manchester United host Real Sociedad on Thursday night, they’ll do so in a just-going-through-the-motions kind of contest as this Europa League round of 32 tie is already won.
Up for 4-0 on aggregate from the first leg, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can easily afford to play an experimental side, if he wants to. At the very least, you’re going to see lot of end of the bench guys get in, and those who are borderline when it comes to fitness will almost be certainly be rested.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEL Round of 32 FYIs
Kickoff: Thur. Feb 25, 8pm, Old Trafford
Status: Leg 2/2, United Leads 4-0 on aggregate
United team news: go here
Key Stat: United have won just one of their last 9 home matches against Spanish opponents (D4L4)
Fun Fact: David Moyes, now riding high again with West Ham United, managed both of these clubs, but didn’t last a full year with either
There is no reason to risk anybody who’s not fully match fit for this one, when you still have two trophies to play for and a very fierce battle to finish top four in the league. Two guys who recently made their senior team debuts are Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire.
This would be the match where it would be tempting to predict a first team appearance for one, if not both, but it’s simply not going to happen.
When asked by a reporter if Diallo or Shoretire could start vs Sociedad, the Norwegian replied: “Probably not, Shola and Amad, no. I’m not sure that would be fair on them, they’ll be in the squad.”
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Real Sociedad
Henderson, Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mata, James, Greenwood, Cavani
