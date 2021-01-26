When Manchester United host Sheffield United in midweek we have an idea of what kind of team the home side will be putting out there. You can expect a lot of starters, but also some reserves as Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows a first versus last in the league clash is a chance for some squad rotation.
Paul Pogba will probably be given the night off, as will Victor Lindelof, who has been playing through pain all season long. Maybe Dean Henderson gets a go against his former again in between the sticks?
Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kick off: 8:15 pm GMT, Wed. Jan 27, Old Trafford
Premier League Position: Manchester United 1st, 40 pts Fulham FC 20th, 5 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United WDWWW Fulham FC LWLLL
Marcus Rashford has a knee knock so he likely won’t be risked here. Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes only featured off the bench against Liverpool on Sunday, so they should return to the starting lineup in this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United
Dean Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Sheffield United 0
United know there is simply no margin for error right now with City nipping at their heels and riding a lot of momentum right now. Don’t forget Leicester City either- they’re not exiting the league title race any time soon.
