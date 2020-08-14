The last time Manchester United met Sevilla, it was certainly not a result the Red Devils would like to repeat. It was in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, a round of 16 tie. The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw in February, with Sevilla winning the second leg, 2-1, the following month.
Jose Mourinho, known as a defense-first manager by nature, was heavily criticized by much of the United base for playing too pragmatic. With Louis van Gaal being Mourinho’s predecessor, the base really had had enough of football played with a less than entertaining approach at that point.
We expect current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, nicknamed the “baby faced assassin” during his playing days, to get after it on Sunday night. Or at least as much as he can with a very fatigued side. Let’s take a look at what kind of team he might put out there on the weekend, as he continues the quest for his first trophy as manager.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (UEL Semifinal)
Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Aug 16, 8pm, RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
MUFC Team News: go to this link
TV, Stream: BT Sport, BT Sport Extra
Odds: United 29/20, Sevilla 15/8, Draw 9/4
Odds to win UEL tournament: United +190 Sevilla +280
Prediction: United 1, Sevilla 0
Lopetegui’s side are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which is a club record, but all streaks have to end some time.
