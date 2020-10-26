Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

October 26, 2020 By 1 Comment
It was a not a pretty result, but it was a point nonetheless when Manchester United drew with Chelsea over the weekend, in a match where the Red Devils resembled the Jose Mourinho era. Yes, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an attacker known as the “baby faced assassin” during his playing days, went with a more defensive-minded approach.

He kept Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in British history, a super-sub, and we believe he’ll do the same here against RB Leipzig. United welcome the Bundesliga side led by Julian Nagelsmann (nicknamed ‘Baby Mourinho’ by former Germany goalkeeper Tim Wiese on account of his wide-ranging tactical knowledge) to Old Trafford on Wednesday for a Champions League clash.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct 28, 8pm local, Old Trafford

Odds: United win 14/11, Draw 5/2, RB Leipzig win 40/17

Leipzig bring a lot of quality and depth, including Angelino and USA international Tyler Adams.

You can expect Solskjaer to once again field a side that emphasizes pace and grit. Can their big summer signing Donny Van de Beek get in this team? It’s time! Is Mason Greenwood back in favor? Can he get back to the fine form with which he ended last season?

Will Fred, Scott McTominay, and Daniel James be in the mix? The France international still has one more game left to serve on that suspension, but he’ll be available to feature in the Champions League here. Anthony Martial was again banned for the goalless draw against Chelsea due to a domestic suspension, as he still has one game left to serve on that ban.

He’s eligible to feature here though, and with that in mind, Edinson Cavani will begin the game on the bench as United will focus on trying to over-power their opponents on the counter-attack.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Martial

Rashford    Fernandes    James

      McTominay      Van de Beek

Shaw      Maguire    Lindelof     Wan Bissaka

De Gea

Prediction: Manchester United 2, RB Leipzig 2

Not feeling confident enough in United right now to pick them to win.

  1. Masota Madulu says
    October 26, 2020 at 11:44 AM

    Martial

    Telles Fernandes Rashford

    Van de Beek Fred

    Shaw Maguire Lindelof Wan Bissaka

    De Gea

