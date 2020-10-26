It was a not a pretty result, but it was a point nonetheless when Manchester United drew with Chelsea over the weekend, in a match where the Red Devils resembled the Jose Mourinho era. Yes, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an attacker known as the “baby faced assassin” during his playing days, went with a more defensive-minded approach.
He kept Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in British history, a super-sub, and we believe he’ll do the same here against RB Leipzig. United welcome the Bundesliga side led by Julian Nagelsmann (nicknamed ‘Baby Mourinho’ by former Germany goalkeeper Tim Wiese on account of his wide-ranging tactical knowledge) to Old Trafford on Wednesday for a Champions League clash.
Manchester United vs RB Leipzig UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Oct 28, 8pm local, Old Trafford
United Team News:
Odds: United win 14/11, Draw 5/2, RB Leipzig win 40/17
Press conference videos and quotes:
Leipzig bring a lot of quality and depth, including Angelino and USA international Tyler Adams.
You can expect Solskjaer to once again field a side that emphasizes pace and grit. Can their big summer signing Donny Van de Beek get in this team? It’s time! Is Mason Greenwood back in favor? Can he get back to the fine form with which he ended last season?
Will Fred, Scott McTominay, and Daniel James be in the mix? The France international still has one more game left to serve on that suspension, but he’ll be available to feature in the Champions League here. Anthony Martial was again banned for the goalless draw against Chelsea due to a domestic suspension, as he still has one game left to serve on that ban.
He’s eligible to feature here though, and with that in mind, Edinson Cavani will begin the game on the bench as United will focus on trying to over-power their opponents on the counter-attack.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)
Martial
Rashford Fernandes James
McTominay Van de Beek
Shaw Maguire Lindelof Wan Bissaka
De Gea
Prediction: Manchester United 2, RB Leipzig 2
Not feeling confident enough in United right now to pick them to win.
