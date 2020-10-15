Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Do you want the good news or the bad news first, Manchester United supporters? The good news is that the side is nearly fully fit, and almost everyone is available for selection when the team visits Newcastle United on Saturday. The bad news is, well, it’s not actually news, if you saw the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of good old friend Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur last time out.
The bad news is that this overpaid, high profile brand name club is vastly underachieving and there are no quick fixes. Heading over Tyneside, the number one issue is central defense, and no matter who manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plugs in, problems persist. The biggest disappointment is team captain Harry Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender.
Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat October 17, 8pm BST, St James Park
TV: NBC Peacock, a streaming service (US) Sky Sport (UK)
United Team News: go to this link
Betting Odds: Newcastle win 17/4 Draw 13/4 United win 71/100
So the issues start at the top with the skipper, but right behind him is the world’s highest paid goalkeeper, David de Gea, who’s been less than stellar himself. The mistakes he’s made lately have been well documented already, so let’s just move on to the most expensive player in British history, Paul Pogba.
You got to get better leadership out of the Frenchman, but he comes off as disinterested at times, with that shellacking at home versus Spurs being yet another instance. So where will inspiration and hunger come from?
Who will provide the motivation? The issues here go far beyond manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and this hot mess is definitely not his fault, but if the team appears to play in a less than really interested fashion- that’s his fault completely.
Maybe youngster Mason Greenwood, named a finalist for the prestigious Golden Boy award today, can provide a spark? Summer transfer window deadline day signing Edinson Cavani is unavailable, due to coronavirus precautions. With his arriving from overseas, he must first isolate for two weeks before group training or competing.
Had United actually moved their butts to get him…I don’t know any time but in the 11th hour, they could have easily avoided this issue.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Harry is in no state to play. Give him a rest both mentally and physically.
Martial is suspended dickhead
Can be cool if de beek starts
Rashford should not start the match
????
Apart from the fact that Nartial is suspended and can’t play, as if we’re gonna play that front 6 in front of the shakiest back 5 ever?!
Piss poor article, who’s Nan wrote this?