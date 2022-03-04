Although there has been an obvious gap between the overall quality and achievements of the two Manchester clubs since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the head to head has actually remained consistently close. Manchester United may have not won a trophy in the past half decade, but they have kept it quite close in the series with Manchester City, the trophy machine of a club, over that same period of time.
Even the goal differential itself is pretty even across this stretch. Also, United seem to do better in the road portion of the Manchester Derby.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Mar 6, 430pm, City of Manchester Stadium
PL Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWD Manchester United DWWDD
PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 66 pts Manchester United 4th, 47 pts
Result Probability: Manchester City 69% Manchester United 18% Draw 13%
Odds: Manchester City -250 Manchester United +650 Draw +360
Let’s look at who United caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick might select for his first team in the Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture on Sunday.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction
No matter what happens, we can confidently say that this edition should be better than the goalless draw in December 2020, as that was the worst Manchester Derby ever.
Going score draw here: 1-1
