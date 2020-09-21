Man United Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town

Manchester United are set to commence their League/EFL/Carabao Cup campaign with a visit to Luton Town FC. Ahead of the cup clash, all the talk surrounding United pertains to their moribund summer transfer window, and just how depleted the squad looked in a shocking home less to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
United got their Premier League season started off on the wrong foot, and the shockingly disastrous showing against Palace has people questioning the overall talent and depth of the roster.
Both manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and left back Luke Shaw has said that the team needs more right now.
United, despite all their riches and resources, have only made one signing this transfer window, midfielder Donny van De Beek from Ajax.
While he’s quality, and showed it by scoring on Saturday, the team only has 15 more days to get any other deals over the line, and the rumor mill is all quiet on the western front right now.
These storylines have greatly overshadowed any potential buzz for this domestic cup game tomorrow night.
Luton Town vs Manchester United EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kick: 8:15 pm, Tues, September 22, 2020, Kenilworth Road
MUFC Team news: go here and here
Odds: United win 1/4 Draw 5/1 Luton Town win 11/1
As with all League Cup clashes, United will do some heavy squad rotation for this ont. With a lack of healthy and available options in central defense, team captain Harry Maguire should likely stay in the team.
Another first team regular, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, will probably get a starting nod as well.
With Scott McTominay seeing action in the loss to Crystal Palace, we should expect Nemanja Matic to come into the side here. Victor Lindelof, who was absolutely atrocious on Saturday, should take a seat here with Eric Bailly taking his place.
Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will definitely not be risked in a League Cup clash while Dean Henderson should get the call, instead of the No. 1 David de Gea, in between the sticks.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Van de Beek, Greenwood; Ighalo
With that line-up, I think we are running the risk of underestimating Luton Town to our detriment. I hope it doesn’t turn round and bite us in the backside.
The 0nly thing i will say let man utd buy right wenger, striker, centre back, left back that’s just it, because current player that man utd right n0w am sure that they will make t0p f0ur.