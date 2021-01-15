As I learned many years ago, at the Sports Journalism Summit II, at the Poynter Institute, when an event is huge, you can write less about it. When the event is smaller, write more. Given the size and scope of Sunday’s Manchester United visit to Liverpool, we can make this write-up very concise.
Both United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have played down the concept of their sides being leading Premier League title contenders, but really, what else are they supposed to say? It’s their job to shy away from such discussion.
Although they have still traded a couple barbs with each other lately, adding another level of spice to this already very flavorful contest.
Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs
United team news: go here
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction, Team News: coming soon
Odds: Liverpool (-106), United (+250) Draw +270
Kick off: 5:30 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 17
US Viewing Options: sadly and unfortunately, Peacock Premium only, no TV
The last time United were top of the table in January, it was also the most recent time they won the league (2013). They’re for real, as they come into this match three points ahead of Liverpool, the reigning league champions.
In terms of the MUFC starting lineup, this one is actually pretty straight-forward and self-explanatory.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 2
The Reds haven’t lost at Anfield in close to four years, and I don’t expect that to change this weekend. However, this is going to be tightly contested, down to the final whistle. Liverpool’s injury list means that the gap between the two sides has closed, at least for now.
