If you’re Manchester United, you could not have asked for a more preferred opponent in the FA Cup quarterfinal round than Leicester City. United have lost just one of their last 25 meetings, across all competitions against the Foxes. Leicester are without a win in their last 13 (September 2014 was the most recent victory) against the Old Trafford giants.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might select for his first team in this one.
Leicester City vs. Manchester United FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Sunday March 21, 5pm GMT, King Power Stadium
Team News for both sides: go here
United Europa League Draw info: go here
Odds: Leicester City +190, Manchester United +140, Draw +240
Fast Fact I: United are currently tied with Arsenal for most FA Cup semifinal appearances (31)
Fast Fact II: Leicester have lost each of their last five quarter-finals, and haven’t reached the semis since 1982.
Expect a very strong team here- Solskjaer is not going to mess around; at all. You’ll for sure see Paul Pogba, who just came back from injury and changed the game in the last round. He was the hero vs AC Milan and he’ll partner with United’s most undroppable player, Bruno Fernandes in the midfield.
Team Captain Harry Maguire will face his former mates, as he’ll get selected too.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City
Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood; Dan James
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind