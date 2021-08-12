It is indeed “here we go” time, and we’re not talking about transfers. (Although Raphael Varane could be announced and unveiled at some point later today) Manchester United will play their first meaningful game since the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Villareal in the Europa League Final.
Against Leeds United on Saturday, they’ll be without a host of first teamers and key players, so basically, the starting XI kind of picks itself, due to all the attrition. That said, it’ll still be a very strong side.
Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30 pm GMT Sat. Aug. 14, Old Trafford
Season Previews: Manchester United Leeds United
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Manchester United (-189) | Leeds United (+450) | Draw (+333)
Make no mistake about it, this is not the United side we’ll be seeing this season in earnest. Neither major summer signing will start, and United will also be sans one of their biggest team leaders in Marcus Rashford.
They will have their team captain in Harry Maguire and their best overall player in Bruno Fernandes though. United will also have most of their highest paid players in the squad too.
Honestly, the new season can’t get here fast enough. Just two more sleeps until kickoff.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial
Prediction: United 2, Leeds United 1
Even with all the absentees, I still think the hosts got this one. They did thrash their opponents 6-2 in this fixture last season.
