While Manchester United’s European campaign ended in serious disappointment, you just can’t argue with their domestic form right now. With an entertaining rally to victory tonight at Sheffield United, they have won five out of their last six in the league, with the lone exception being the dull Manchester derby last weekend.
When you look at how close they are to the top of the table, and remember that they still have a game in hand over the five teams ahead of them, well they’re not out of the league title race, and they’re certainly a strong top four contender.
Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 4:15pm GMT, Sun. Dec. 20
United team news: go here
Head to head: Leeds win 26, United wins 46, Draws 35
TV: NBCSN, Stream NBCSports.com
Odds: United win -150, Draw +320, Leeds win +350
Up next is a home clash with Leeds United, a tremendous opportunity to see an old rivalry renewed, and it comes in the midst of a very serious stretch of games for the Red Devils.
In looking at the potential starting lineup here, we see just a couple of changes from the team that came from behind to win at Sheffield on Thursday. David de Gea comes back in to replace Dean Henderson, who committed a massive gaffe early on.
Also, Edinson Cavani passes a late fitness test and replaces Anthony Martial. Other than that, it should be the same.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs Leeds United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Leeds United 2
With Leicester City and Wolves are on the horizon, this looks like a trap game for United, who are weary from a much harder workload than what Leeds have had to deal with lately.
We’ll let you off this time (but only once): it is illogical to call MANCHESTER United, ‘United’, especially when their opposition is Leeds United. You’re welcome.