The last time Manchester United and Leeds United met, just before Christmas at Old Trafford, the result was extremely lopsided. The hosts jumped out early, started fast out of the gates, and never looked back as they cruised to a 6-2 rout.

Scott McTominay, not exactly a golden boot award contender, bagged a brace, so that tells you all you need to know about how that meeting went. Now comes the reverse fixture, in which Leeds will be out for vengeance, but of course, they have a wide chasm to cross in order to get there.

Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: 2pm Sunday April 25, Elland Road

Team news for both sides: go here

Odds: Leeds United +290, Manchester United -125, Draw +290

PL Form Guide: Leeds United DWWWD, Manchester United WWWWW

TV: NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com

As United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to complete the double over a traditional, historic rival, here’s the starting lineup that we’re predicting. It’s nothing fancy really, just straight-forward with mostly starters, and a couple part time starters.

United are in a pretty comfortable position right now, a top four berth is all but clinched, and barring a totally disastrous collapse, they’ll finish runner-up.

It’s set up for OGS to pull some of his starters early here, if he wants, in order to keep them fresh for next week’s UEFA Europa League semifinal, leg 1, against AS Roma.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, James, Fernandes; Cavani

