(Update: Hundreds of United fans protest the Glazers outside Old Trafford on Saturday)
The last time Manchester United and Leeds United met, just before Christmas at Old Trafford, the result was extremely lopsided. The hosts jumped out early, started fast out of the gates, and never looked back as they cruised to a 6-2 rout.
Scott McTominay, not exactly a golden boot award contender, bagged a brace, so that tells you all you need to know about how that meeting went. Now comes the reverse fixture, in which Leeds will be out for vengeance, but of course, they have a wide chasm to cross in order to get there.
Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm Sunday April 25, Elland Road
Team news for both sides: go here
Odds: Leeds United +290, Manchester United -125, Draw +290
PL Form Guide: Leeds United DWWWD, Manchester United WWWWW
TV: NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com
As United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to complete the double over a traditional, historic rival, here’s the starting lineup that we’re predicting. It’s nothing fancy really, just straight-forward with mostly starters, and a couple part time starters.
United are in a pretty comfortable position right now, a top four berth is all but clinched, and barring a totally disastrous collapse, they’ll finish runner-up.
It’s set up for OGS to pull some of his starters early here, if he wants, in order to keep them fresh for next week’s UEFA Europa League semifinal, leg 1, against AS Roma.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, James, Fernandes; Cavani
